Saba Qamar refutes reports of her signing a film on Kulbhushan Jadhav

One of Pakistan’s leading film and TV stars Saba Qamar may have built a perception of jumping on projects encircling issues of significance, but tabloids and entertainment portals sometimes go overboard with speculations.

Addressing the buzz around her doing a film on Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, the ‘Baaghi’ star turned to Twitter, refuting the hearsay and urging the public to refrain from spreading unverified information.

Along with a screenshot of a news article reading that the actor has signed a film based on Jhadav, Qamar wrote: “It’s always so funny to know that behind my back I have signed another film that even I am not aware of! Honestly If i do a film I will tell all of you myself that’s what i am here for. I am only doing Kamli for now, so stop posting fake news for the sake of ratings only!”

Despite the actor turning down the news, the publication in their defense stated that they had received the news from three different sources.

Saba retorted to their response saying: “You have received confirmation from three sources but not me. Your claim of asking me for a confirmation before posting the news is totally wrong. I haven’t received any message like that. “I’m denying this publicly because my name was used publicly without my consent for a project I’m not even a part of.”



