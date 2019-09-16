Gigi Hadid slays barefoot on runway after major wardrobe malfunction

Supermodel Gigi Hadid knows not just how to set fire on the runway but even in times of crisis, proves to the world how to slay with confidence.

The 24-year-old diva recently while walking the ramp for Marc Jacobs had a bit of a wardrobe malfunction but the fashionista was not one to let that minor inconvenience get in the way.

Stylist of the show and Jacob’s collaborator Katie Grand dished the details of the supermodel’s barefoot move during the show saying that it had actually come after her heel broke.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Grand said: “Now there is a little story to go with this clip, in the first opening 'finale' of Marc's show Gigi's heel broke - if you see images from the first passage she has thigh-high silver socks and white leather mules, and since we were at the other end of the armoury there wasn't much we could do other than either fake a non broken heel or rip off her socks and shoes and send her out barefoot, which we did, and was all the more natural for it.”



Gigi and all the people from the show thank you all so much for being so patient, beautiful and inspiring and also Stephen Galloway for your fantastic choreography," she added.

