Ric Ocasek, lead singer of The Cars, dies at 75

NEW YORK: Ric Ocasek, a co-founder and lead singer of the new wave rock band The Cars, was found dead in New York City on Sunday, said police.

Ocasek,75, whose identity was confirmed by police, was pronounced dead at the scene.



The Cars became hugely popular in the late 1970s and early 80s with hits including "My Best Friend's Girl" and "Drive."

Ocasek married supermodel Paulina Porizkova after the two met while shooting the video for 1984's "Drive." The couple last year announced their separation. They had two children together.



The singer's cause of death wasn't immediately clear, but police said no criminality was suspected.