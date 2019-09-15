Robert Downey Jr. to comeback as Tony Stark in ‘Black Widow’?

Robert Downey Jr has ruled the last decade of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, playing Tony Stark’s Iron Man across nine movies. As per the buzz, it looks like he’s about to make it 10 by returning for next year’s ‘Black Widow’ movie.

Deadline reported, “Downey will be seen in the role of Stark one more time, however, in the Marvel prequel Black Widow in May 2020.”

The news left the fans wondering how is this possible when Iron Man died in Avengers Endgame. Well, ‘Black Widow’ is a prequel set between ‘Captain America: Civil War’ and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ which leaves a chance for the claim to be true.

If the reports are to be believed, fans will get to see the 54-year-old star become Tony Stark, one more time.

However, no confirmation has been made as of yet.

Earlier, fans got to see Chris Evans as ‘Captain America’ in a few seconds cameo alongside Chris Hemsworth in ‘Thor: The Dark World’, as well as Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner in ‘Iron Man 3’.

If Robert were to have a cameo in ‘Black Widow’, it would be a full-circle moment for him and Johansson as the latter made her MCU debut in Iron Man 2 alongside Downey.

‘Black Widow’ is slated to release on May 1, 2020.