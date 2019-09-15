Adele ready to date again as she feels 'free' after divorce with Simon Konecki

Globally acclaimed vocal powerhouse Adele has always remained at the top of her game professionally even while her personal life went through some bumps.

However, the 31-year-old ‘Hello’ hit maker remains prepared for whatever life throws her way as after she and her husband of three years, Simon Konecki, filed for a divorce, she expressed her delight to meet new people.

According to a report by Mirror citing a source, the singer is ready to move forward with her life: “Adele feels free and is moving on with her life. It looks like the divorce will be straightforward at this stage. They both wants what is best for their son.”

"She is definitely getting ready both mentally and physically to promote new music. It seems it will happen later this year. She talks about last year as a very difficult year and she's said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy," the insider added further.

Adele and Konecki, with whom she has a six-year-old son, parted ways earlier this year in April, ending a marriage that spanned over three years.