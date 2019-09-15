Annie Silverstein´s ´Bull´ wins top prize at Deauville

DEAUVILLE: The American Film Festival in Deauville, France, awarded its top prize to Annie Silverstein´s "Bull", jury president Catherine Deneuve announced on Saturday.



Silverstein´s first full-length feature, which was also selected for the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes film festival in May, was awarded Deauville´s Grand Prize, as well as the festival´s Critics Award and the Louis Roederer Fondation Revelation Prize.

The film "paints an extremely fair and disturbing picture of Donald Trump´s America, America abandoned by its policies whether in school or in health," said actress Anna Mouglalis, head of the Revelation jury.

"Bull" tells the story of 14-year-old Kris from Houston, Texas, who after trashing her neighbour´s house in a fit of youthful defiance, seems destined to follow in her mother´s footsteps to the state penitentiary.

To make amends, Kris is forced to help Abe Turner, an ex-bull rider scraping by on the Texas rodeo circuit, with errands at home and at his work. While travelling with Abe, she discovers a passion for bull riding. Yet, bad influences back home lure her back into delinquent ways.

Gerard Lefort, head of the Critics Award jury, described the film as a "captivating story with a staggeringly mature performance by actress Amber Havard, despite her young age."

In the 45th edition of the Deauville festival, a total of 14 films were in competition, including nine first films and six directed by women, Deneuve said.

Two other films -- Michael Angelo Covino´s "The Climb" and Robert Eggers´ "The Lighthouse" -- were also awarded jury prizes.