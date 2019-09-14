Kate Middleton working to highlight addiction and mental health issues

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton is using her social status to bring to light the effect of addiction and mental health and try to start a conversation surrounding it.

According to Chief Executive of Action on Addiction, Graham Beech, the 37-year-old member of the royal family is now putting across a message surrounding the problem and urging the public to be more open towards addressing it.

“The more people talk about it, the more they can find the help and get the treatment that they need,” Beech cited Kate as saying during his conversation with PEOPLE.

He went on to add that the duchess has “helped us to bring addiction out of the shadows and encouraged other people to rally around and support what we’re trying to do at a time when addiction is becoming ever more complex and growing in volume.”

“She has this almost innate ability to enable people to feel at ease,” he added further.

Moreover, speaking about her meeting with approximately eight people via the treatment programs offered by the charity, Beech stated that “they talked to her very, very naturally.”

“And they were keen to share their stories. She made it very easy for them to do so and was very, very engaged in the conversation,” he added.