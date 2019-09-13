Mehwish Hayat destroys troll dissing her choice of attire at US Open

Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat is a force to be reckoned with. The gorgeous actress has proven time and again that she is not just a performer who can look good, but someone who possesses utmost charm, intelligence and poise.



The 'Load Wedding' star - who has been vocal about humanitarian issues plaguing the world of late - was recently invited to attend the glitzy finals of the US Open tennis championship.

Mehwish had taken to Twitter to express her sentiments on witnessing the tournament live.

"Thank you @emirates for inviting me to the finals of the US Open @usopen . It was a truly exhilarating experience to watch @RafaelNadal win such a thrilling final. Thank you for the exceptional hospitality in your VIP Suite and the opportunity to meet so many interesting people!" she wrote.

However, this did not sit well with a troll who bashed the actress for the clothes she wore on the occasion.

"Even these ladies besides you looks decent and elegant, look out yourself are you sure you are wearing something? @MehwishHayat [sic]," remarked the troll.

The 36-year-old actress had the most savage reply to the troll's comment.

Slamming the derogatory remark, Mehwish responded, "These beautiful ladies are wearing their uniforms and I am wearing what I felt was right for the occasion. To answer your question, the last time I checked, I am sure I was wearing something!"

Mehwish attended the US Open finale a few days ago where she met international icons like Nick Jonas and Hasan Minhaj.