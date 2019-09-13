Geo Films 'Laal Kabootar' selected as Pakistan's official entry for the Oscars

Geo Films' highly applauded film 'Laal Kabootar' is Pakistan's official entry for the coveted Oscars 2019.



Directed by Kamal Khan, 'Laal Kabootar' received rave reviews by the critics and was also praised by the masses.

The announcement regarding the film's selection was announced by the makers in a social media post that reads:

"Something for us all to be proud of as a team. All the sweat and hard work was worth it.”

'Laal Kabootar's female lead Mansha Pasha had earlier shared in an interview, “Kamal, Hania and Kamil worked so hard on this film. They had such great work ethic that it was undoubtable that this film was going to be one of its kind. We hoped Laal Kabootar would be the trailblazer for more Pakistani films that tap into different genres and diverse content. This film will Insha Allah stand the test of time.”

Starring Ahmed Ali Akbar, Mansha Pasha, Ali Kazmi, Salim Mairaj and eminent others, the film is a Karachi-based crime thriller.