Thu Sep 12, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 12, 2019

Imran Abbas 'inspired' and 'enlightened' after meeting Maulana Tariq Jameel

Pakistani actor Imran Abbas on Thursday uploaded a picture alongside renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel, stating that the latter is a highly positive, enlightening and inspirational man.

Turning to Instagram, Abbas shared a photo in which he can be seen sitting besides the reputed evangelist in a close embrace. 

Abbas wrote the following caption:

"What a positive, enlightening and inspirational man you are Maulana Tariq Jameel Sahab! May Allah strengthen my bond with Allah and you." 



