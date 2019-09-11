Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s son Maddox addresses strained relationship with father

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s son Maddox ever since heading off to college has been recurrently making headlines and now the teenager has opened up about his ‘strained’ relationship with his father.

The father and son duo’s rifts have been in the public since a while now and now the college student has finally stepped forth addressing the relationship.

In a video obtained by Touch Weekly, Maddox was asked if his father would be paying him a visit on campus after he was recently enrolled.

Answering the question, Maddox says: “I don’t know about that [or] what’s happening.”

He was further asked about his relationship with Pitt being over or not to which he says: “Well, whatever happens, happens.”

On the other hand Angelina Jolie had all good things to say about Maddox heading to college in Seoul as she said at the D23 Summit: “It’s hard but actually really exciting! He’s ready and he’s so smart. And I’m so proud of him. And I’m excited. I’m excited about his choices.”