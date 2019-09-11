Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter sizzle as they twin in black for date night

Weeks after splitting from husband Liam Hemsworth, singer Miley Cyrus is not holding anything back and going all out with friend Kaitlynn Carter.

The duo is currently in Manhattan together for New York Fashion Week, when the ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer and the reality star stepped out in coordinated black outfits for their date.

Miley, 26, and Kaitlynn, 31, were snapped as they walked to dinner hand in hand.

Carter wore a leather skirt and black strappy open-toed stilettos, pairing the outfit with a black blouse and an oversized blazer also accessorizing it with a few refined pieces of silver jewels and a diamond-encrusted clutch purse.

Meanwhile, Cyrus opted for a black crop top, pants, and heels. Like Carter, the singer also wore an oversized blazer but paired her look with several silver chains, large amber-tinted sunglasses, and a black purse.



After enjoying their dinner together, Carter and Cyrus were photographed holding hands as they exited the Manhattan restaurant.

According to People, the duo is now living together and is very happy as a source revealed to the publication: “Miley is doing great. She is moving on. She seems to have no regrets. She loves being with Kaitlynn.”