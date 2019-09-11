close
Tue Sep 10, 2019
World

Web Desk
September 11, 2019

Invitation by a Pakistani: Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh in hot waters

World

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 11, 2019

NEW DELHI: Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh has been asked by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) to cancel his US visit where he was scheduled to perform on the invitation of a Pakistani promoter.

The Punjabi artist was engaged by a Pakistani national Rehan Siddiqi for a performance in the United States on September 21.

Also read: Pak visa to Indian popstar, 14 crew surprises many

The FWICE, in a letter, stated that his performance on invitation of a Pakistani will set a wrong precedent in view of the current alarming situation between the two countries.

The body wrote to Ministry of External Affairs to ‘cancel the visa of singer and actor’.

The FWICE has already banned singer Mika Singh aka Amrik Singh from any performance, recording, playback singing and acting in India 'irrevocably forever' after his Pakistani visit last month.

Bollywood star Salman Khan  also canceled a US visit with Mika Singh  reportedly over the singer's trip for a live performance at a wedding in Karachi.

