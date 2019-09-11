Invitation by a Pakistani: Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh in hot waters

NEW DELHI: Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh has been asked by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) to cancel his US visit where he was scheduled to perform on the invitation of a Pakistani promoter.

The Punjabi artist was engaged by a Pakistani national Rehan Siddiqi for a performance in the United States on September 21.

The FWICE, in a letter, stated that his performance on invitation of a Pakistani will set a wrong precedent in view of the current alarming situation between the two countries.

The body wrote to Ministry of External Affairs to ‘cancel the visa of singer and actor’.

The FWICE has already banned singer Mika Singh aka Amrik Singh from any performance, recording, playback singing and acting in India 'irrevocably forever' after his Pakistani visit last month.



Bollywood star Salman Khan also canceled a US visit with Mika Singh reportedly over the singer's trip for a live performance at a wedding in Karachi.