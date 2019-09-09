Kim Kardashian tests positive for lupus antibodies amid deteriorating health

Reality TV star and social media sensation Kim Kardashian is currently struggling to keep herself healthy as she was recently tested positive for lupus antibodies.



The revelation came after Kim underwent a blood test to determine the cause of some painful physical symptoms she'd been dealing with for some time—swollen joints, headaches and general fatigue.

"Your antibodies are positive for Lupus and Rheumatoid Arthritis," Kim's specialist Dr. Daniel Wallace explained.

"Sometimes you can get false positives in these screenings," he said, and they scheduled a follow-up appointment for Kim on Friday of that week.