Angelina Jolie sings praises for Afghan film ‘Hava, Maryam, Ayesha’

Hollywood megastar Angelina Jolie is all for women empowerment and has now come forth giving a shout-out to a female-led Afhan film ‘Hava, Maryan, Ayesha’.

The Sahraa Karimi-directorial was given a nod of approval by the Hollywood diva as she issued a statement of support.

Singing praises for the film, Jolie said the film was “a delicately made and moving film [that] chronicles the lives of young women in contemporary Afghanistan. It shows the grace, beauty and spirit of Afghan women as they navigate marriage, love, friendship, family and motherhood.”

“Every film made in Afghanistan is a triumph against the odds,” she said adding: “At a time when the future of Afghanistan is hanging in the balance, it reminds us of all that is at stake for millions of Afghan women, who deserve the freedom, independence and safety to make their own choices – in their own homes, and throughout society as a whole.”