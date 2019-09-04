close
Wed Sep 04, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 4, 2019

Kristen Stewart doesn't want a role in Marvel movie: Here is why

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 04, 2019

She  can turn down a Marvel offer too if it comes with a condition  that she must not try to be who she is.

Kristen Stewart has opened up about the discrimination she has faced in tinsel town over her sexuality.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the 29-year-old actress revealed that she was asked to refrain from holding her girlfriend's hand in public if she wanted to get a Marvel movie.

"“I don’t want to work with people like that,” she was quoted by Variety as having told Harper's Bazaar.

Kristen who has dated Twilight actor Robert Pattinson became more open about her sexuality following her breakup.

The actress then started dating visual effects producer Alicia Cargile and decided against hiding her sexuality.

"“I think I just wanted to enjoy my life. And that took precedence over protecting my life, because in protecting it, I was ruining it. 

Like what, you can’t go outside with who you’re with? You can’t talk about it in an interview? 

I was informed by an old school mentality, which is – you want to preserve your career and your success and your productivity, and there are people in the world who don’t like you, and they don’t like that you date girls, and they don’t like that you don’t identify as a quote unquote ‘lesbian,’ but you also don’t identify as a quote unquote ‘heterosexual,’ And people like to know stuff, so what the f— are you?’”"

On the work front, she will feature in Amazon Studios upcoming movie "Serberg".

