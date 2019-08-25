Nick Jonas gives a nod of approval to his comparison with Bollywood’s Govinda

Hollywood hunk Nick Jonas after marrying into Bollywood is starting to get the hang of the industry’s exclusive humour regarding certain personalities and the artist has just given his nod of approval to a comparison of him with the iconic Govinda who makes headlines over his startling and meme-worthy statements.

Sharing a photo of the two donning a similar look, the 26-year-old gives his approval to the uncanny comparison between the two stars from opposite ends of the world.

The photo shows both the Hollywood and Bollywood stars donning yellow-rimmed shades with Govinda wearing a loud and shiny red suit while the Jonas brother is looking dapper in a red plain and simple buttoned down.

Along with the collage, Nick wrote: "Accurate" adding the hashtag "#onlyhumanvideo."

Jonas appears to be quite a big fan of the B-Town icon as he was earlier found swooning to Govinda’s hit from the 90s –‘Meri Pant Bhi Sexy’, the video of which was shared on Instagram by Nick’s wife Priyanka Chopra.