Nick Jonas reveals his favorite Bollywood songs, and Laal Dupatta is one of them

Hollywood hunk Nick Jonas after tying the knot with Priyanka Chopra has married himself to the big and glitzy world of Bollywood as well and it looks like the actor is already feeling at home.

As the B-Town queen is occupied with her film The Sky is Pink in Mumbai, the 26-year-old Camp Rock star is busy promoting his new album with the Jonas Brothers, and during an Instagram live session he revealed what his two absolute favorite songs were from Bollywood upon a fan’s request.

The actor revealed that the one song he loved the most from Bollywood was Priyanka Chopra’s Desi Girl from the film Dostana as well as the song from Kartik Aaryan’s 2018 released film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Bom Diggy Diggy.

On the other hand, he also seems to enjoy the iconic Bollywood hit Laal Dupatta after the fan revealed that as her favorite one.

