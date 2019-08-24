Kylie Jenner slammed for spending hoards on shoes and not helping the burning Amazon

While being a celebrity does buy you a hoard of privileges and a star status that gets you through anything, the A-listers undeniably also have their fair share of problems that they need to deal with.

Supermodel and acclaimed TV personality Kylie Jenner is facing the wrath of the internet after she headed out on her usual billion-dollar shopping spree but this time around, led to many getting furious for not spending the money for the wildfires in Amazon instead.

The 22-year-old fashionista turned to Instagram to share with fans and followers a glimpse of her luxury shopping spree as she showed off black Gucci sandals embellished with crystals that cost a whopping $1,250.

“Went shoe shopping today,” she captioned the photo.

She also flexed her Bottega Veneta slip-on slide sandals as she gave a tour of the shoe closet saying: “I have a problem?”

Soon after, fans started lambasting the young billionaire for spending hoards on her colossal shoe-collection while neglecting grave issues like the Amazon rain forest in Brazil that is dying out due to wildfires.

“Kylie Jenner be like buying her 673838th pair of Gucci shoes meanwhile amazon forest is BURNING. Girlie has tons of money and tons of followers, she could at least post something to her ig story&raise awareness,” said one user condemning the fashion icon.

“Kylie Jenner has enough money to help save the Amazon Rain Forest. But instead, she is buying her 650th pair of shoes,” added another.



