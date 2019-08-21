Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner mocked after suspected photoshop blunder

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West and her sister Kylie Jenner have been trolled on Instagram after another suspected photoshop gaffe.



In a post on Instagram, it appears that the reality stars have each "acquired" a sixth toe in the promotional shot for Kim and Kylie's perfume collaboration, reports "mirror.co.uk".

"Kylie's favourite is the nude bottle, I think mine is the pink! She's been wearing my perfumes forever so this collab is extra special because I know how much she loves the process. Finding her perfect scent was impossible so we narrowed it down to her three favorites! Kkwfragrance.com Aug 23rd," read Kim Kardashian's caption on the post.

Several social media users went on the comments section to mock the pair.

One asked: "Why you got 6 toes?"

Another pointed out: "Bro go back to Aug 11 photo and she only has 5 toes. How do you mess up so badly by editing on a 6th toe."

According to a representative for the two sisters, there was no photoshop fail but rather an optical illusion.

The representatives of the two celebrities told web portal "Page Six" that the sideways angle of their feet had led to the illusion that there were six toes on each foot.