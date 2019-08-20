Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin excited for their fancy September wedding

Canadian singing sensation Justin Bieber is enjoying marital bliss and currently is supremely excited for his uber-fancy wedding with Hailey Baldwin to be held coming September.



The couple that tied the knot secretly at a New York City courthouse will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary very soon.

However they are yet to have a traditional wedding ceremony and it seems like amidst all the buzz, the couple is all set to walk down the aisle.

Latest update surrounding JaiLey's nuptials suggests that the duo has been planning to have a September wedding for a while now.

A report in People quoted a source as revealing that Hailey has been working with a planner to sort things out. "They decided in May that they would get married in September, so they have been planning for a while. Hailey works with a planner," the source said.

The supermodel and the singer were supposed to say their vows earlier this year. However, they decided to postpone the date indefinitely due to Bieber's bad mental health.

The source added, "They are trying to keep the wedding details quiet, but both seem very excited. They are very happy about their married life together."

Meanwhile Hailey, talking about the ceremony with The Cut earlier, had shared, "My sister will be my bridesmaid. I was hers and maybe Justin’s little sister as a flower girl. I just picture lights strung everywhere. I think having it in the woods would be so beautiful." Justin and Hailey have been dishing out couple goals since they made it official. From accompanying each other on international trips to attending music festivals to buying a lavish space together, the duo have been by each other's side through thick and thin."