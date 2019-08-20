Inside Dwayne Johnson's dreamy Hawaii wedding with Lauren Hashian

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson' has officially been taken off the market after the globally-recognised star surprised his fans with his secret wedding ceremony held in Hawaii.



The actor said his wedding vows to girlfriend and singer Lauren Hashian by a dreamy beachside destination. The Rock shared images from his wedding on Instagram on Monday.

“We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed),” he wrote in the caption.

The first picture shared by the actor shows the couple celebrating their union, and the second one shows them kissing each other with the sun setting in the background.



The Rock and Hashian were expected to get married in the spring of 2018, but delayed it after Hashian got pregnant with their second child.

“Then we got pregnant,” The Rock told Rolling Stone about why they delayed the nuptials. “And Mama don’t wanna take wedding pictures with a big belly – Mama wanna look good.”

The Rock was previously married to Dany Garcia from 1997 to 2007 with who he has one daughter.

Hashian and The Rock have two daughters - Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 15 months.