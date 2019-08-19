Dwayne Johnson ties the knot to Lauren Hashian in a secret Hawaiin wedding

Hollywood superstar and wrestling legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson left all startled and amazed after he tied the knot to his girlfriend and singer Lauren Hashian in a secret ceremony on Sunday.

The news was broken by the actor himself who turned to his 154 million followers on Instagram and informed them of the major life update with an endearing photo of the newlyweds at their wedding in Hawaii.

The 47-year-old, who looked ecstatic after exchanging vows with his ladylove, wrote: “We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed)."

The groom looked dapper on his big day wearing a white buttoned down shirt while the bride dropped jaws in an intricate lace gown.



The lovebirds had first met in 2006 on the sets of Johnson’s film ‘The Game Plan’ when he was already married to his first wife Dany Garcia.

The couple started dating after he parted ways with Garcia in 2007.