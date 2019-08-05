Dwayne Johnson thanks Pakistan for showering praises on 'Hobbs and Shaw'

Hollywood's iconic actor Dwayne Johnson has brought happiness to a Pakistani fan showering an abundance of praises and love on the legendary star for his laudable performance in the latest 'Fast and Furious film: Hobbs and Shaw'.



Johnson, affectionately known as 'The Rock' tweeted to a netizen hailing from Pakistan and thanked him for the love he has been receiving from the country over his most recent offering.

"Wow - this is huge / thank you Pakistan for the love and enjoy @HobbsAndShaw," Johnson wrote.

The fan had tweeted to Johnson saying that the box office collection of 'Hobbs and Shaw' are sky-rocketing since release.

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Helen Mirren, Eiza González and eminent others, the film opened in cinemas with a staggering $120 million business.