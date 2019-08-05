Dwayne Johnson thanks Pakistan for showering praises on 'Hobbs and Shaw'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Hollywood's iconic actor Dwayne Johnson has brought happiness to a Pakistani fan showering an abundance of praises and love on the legendary star for his laudable performance in the latest 'Fast and Furious film: Hobbs and Shaw'.
Johnson, affectionately known as 'The Rock' tweeted to a netizen hailing from Pakistan and thanked him for the love he has been receiving from the country over his most recent offering.
"Wow - this is huge / thank you Pakistan for the love and enjoy @HobbsAndShaw," Johnson wrote.
The fan had tweeted to Johnson saying that the box office collection of 'Hobbs and Shaw' are sky-rocketing since release.
Starring Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Helen Mirren, Eiza González and eminent others, the film opened in cinemas with a staggering $120 million business.
