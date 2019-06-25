Vin Diesel feels 'blessed' as Fast and Furious 9 begins shoot

The ninth instalment of the highly acclaimed franchise 'Fast and Furious 9' has commenced shoot, something that international icon Vin Diesel feels 'blessed beyond words' for.



Coming back to play their iconic roles as Dom and Letty, Diesel and his co-star Michelle Rodriguez completed the first day of their shoot and were ecstatic beyond description.

Diesel on Monday took to Instagram to share a small video with Rodriguez in which he is saying, "Wow wow wow wow wow wow wow, can you believe it Letty?”. “Nine,” replies Rodriguez.

Diesel added further, "We just completed our first day. It feels like a miracle. It feels like we’re just so grateful to you universal, to our whole team, crew, incredible cast and most importantly we’re so grateful to you, world that has adopted the franchise and can you believe it?”

Rodriguez replied, "I can actually."

"It’s so awesome, so blessed and we love you so much," the actors signed off.

The ninth instalment of the super famous FnF franchise also features John Cena, along with Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Lucas Black amongst various others.



Famed wrestler John Cena also expressed his excitement after bagging a role in the film.

He said, "Literally, I’m surrounded by a group of people who are better than I am and such skilled people with so much experience, so what a great environment to learn from. I give everybody who is attached to the franchise and who enjoys the franchise the promise that you will get my absolute best.”

Fast and Furious 9 is slated to release on May 22, 2020.