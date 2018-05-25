Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming film ‘Skyscraper’ releases new trailer

After his latest film Rampage became an instant hit, Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson “The Rock” is coming back with another action packed film titled ‘Skyscraper’ which released its first trailer.



The Rawson Marshall Thurber directorial is centered on a former FBI agent and amputee Will Sawyer, who is residing, along with his family, in what is known as the highest and safest skyscrapers of Hong Kong, known as “The Pearl” which exists as its own society, housing several floors. In spite of Sawyer highlighting numerous risks, the building’s head is sure the architecture is fortified, up until it gets attacked by terrorists.

Aside from Dwayne Johnson, the crime thriller is starring America’s finest like Neve Campbell, Chin Han, Roland Møller, Pablo Schreiber, Byron Mann, Hannah Quinlivan, Noah Taylor and many others.

Under the production of the lead actor Johnson himself, along with Beau Flynn and Hiram Garcia, the film is all set to hit theaters this July 11th.