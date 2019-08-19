Brad Pitt was happier with Jennifer Aniston than Angelina Jolie: source

Hollywood megastar Brad Pitt may have gone separate ways from his former wives Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie but he is still found ensnared within headlines over his past marriages.

With both of his marriages becoming trending affairs with fans and publications, many are now standing divided on who the actor was happier with.

Giving some clarity to curious fans, the ‘Fight Club’ actor’s security advisor Kris Herzog revealed in an interview that the actor was a lot happier with Aniston.

"I never heard of them fighting. I never heard rumors of cheating. I never heard anything bad between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt before he met Angelina Jolie," he said.

Regarding the Brangelina period, Herzog added: “It was, ‘We are the most powerful celebrity couple in the world,’ and that was primarily Angelina pushing the public image."

Rumours of reconciliation between Pitt and Aniston have been rife ever since the actor called it quits with Jolie and was spotted discreetly making his way to the ‘Friends’ star’s 50th birthday bash.