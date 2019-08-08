Danny Trejo becomes real life hero after saving a child trapped in overturned car

Best known for playing villains in movies, actor Danny Trejo became a real-life hero on Wednesday when he rescued a young child trapped in an overturned car.



According to reports, the actor helped rescue the child after two cars collided.

One of the vehicles overturned onto its roof and a young child was trapped inside, strapped into a car seat.

Trejo and another bystander helped rescue the child.

# DannyTrejo hashtag was trending on Twitter as fans applauded him for rescuing the child.



Here are some tweets:



