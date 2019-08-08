close
Thu Aug 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 8, 2019

Danny Trejo becomes real life hero after saving a child trapped in overturned car

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Aug 08, 2019

Best known for  playing villains in movies, actor Danny Trejo became  a real-life hero on Wednesday when he   rescued a young  child trapped in an overturned car.

According to reports, the actor  helped rescue the child  after two cars collided. 

One of the vehicles overturned onto its roof and a young child was trapped inside, strapped into a car seat.

Trejo and another bystander helped rescue the child.

# DannyTrejo hashtag was trending on Twitter as fans  applauded him for rescuing the child.

Here are some  tweets:


Latest News

More From Entertainment