Danny Trejo becomes real life hero after saving a child trapped in overturned car

Best known for playing villains in movies, actor Danny Trejo became a real-life hero on Wednesday when he rescued a young child trapped in an overturned car.
According to reports, the actor helped rescue the child after two cars collided.
One of the vehicles overturned onto its roof and a young child was trapped inside, strapped into a car seat.
Trejo and another bystander helped rescue the child.
# DannyTrejo hashtag was trending on Twitter as fans applauded him for rescuing the child.
Here are some tweets:
