Tyler Cameron seen leaving Gigi Hadid’s NYC apartment after bowling date

Rumours of romance between ‘The Bachelorette’ reality star Tyler Cameron and supermodel Gigi Hadid have been going around ever since the pair was seen hanging out earlier this week.



To add to the rumours, Tyler was spotted leaving Gigi Hadid's New York City apartment on Tuesday morning. Hours later, Gigi was also seen leaving her apartment to go shopping as shared by an eye witness.

An eyewitness also told E!News, that the two models enjoyed their Monday evening at the ‘Frames Bowling Lounge’ after which Tyler stayed over at her place for "the second night in a row" after the pair was first spotted out on a date on Sunday.

The romance is fairly new and speculations are that it is just a fling since both Tyler and Gigi are newly single as according to a source, "He (Tyler) really likes Gigi, but it's just a fling for now. They are both gorgeous and single and they've had fun spending time together. He's living in the moment and not thinking too much past that.”



"Gigi thinks Tyler is really cute and nice and liked that he was a good listener," an insider previously shared. "They are both taking things slow but have both made it clear they are interested in each other."

Fans are hoping that the two would really hit it off since they have a few commonalities like, both of them live in New York City, are supermodels and even have mutual friends.