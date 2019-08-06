After split with Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid spotted on dates with another man?

Gigi Hadid's notorious split with British-Pakistani singer Zayn Malik is now a thing of the past as the leading model is now rumoured to be dating fellow model Tyler Cameron.



While Zayn Malik is still reeling with the pain of his recent heartbreak after he parted ways with Gigi, it seems like the latter has already moved on and is finding bliss alongside a new man.

According to media reports, Gigi has heated up her romance with Tyler Cameron as the duo was recently spotted together relishing while on their second date.

Gigi and her friends spent Monday night bowling their hearts out in New York and Tyler was also present.

Their outing came as a sequel to the duo's first date on Sunday evening, when Tyler and Gigi socialized at Brooklyn's Dumbo House before heading to Gigi's apartment.

According to a source, "Gigi is definitely interested in Tyler. They met for drinks last night at Soho and they got along really well. It was very casual but they were laughing and had a very engaged conversation," a source close to Gigi informed.

It added, "They are both taking things slow but have both made it clear they are interested in each other."

The source revealed that the two connected with each other on Instagram.

However, Tyler's equation with Hannah Brown is in question for now. Following their sleepover last week, E! News has quoted a source as saying, "Tyler saw Hannah in LA and they had a good night and a good talk. But it's probably not going to amount to much right now."

On different occasions, Brown and Cameron have both explicitly said that they are "single."