Ryan Reynolds to make more appearances in ‘Hobbs & Shaw’?

With three-megawatt names already stretched across the top of its poster, the new ‘Fast & Furious’ spin-off, ‘Hobbs & Shaw’, was in no way short of star power.

Going big has long been the franchise’s modus operandi, so audiences that saw the globe-trotting action flick on its opening weekend were treated to two semi-surprise cameos from actors who regularly headline their blockbusters.

The 42-years-old ‘Deadpool’ star Ryan Reynolds was seen as an agent in the movie essaying the role of Hobbs’ best friend and CIA agent Locke.

Although he was an agent, Reynolds added his touch to the character in the hilarious post-credits scene.

Speaking with Syfy Wire, director David Leitch teased the possibility of seeing more of Ryan in upcoming Hobbs & Shaw movies.



“Hopefully we can spin [him] out into more episodes of Hobbs & Shaw,” he said.

Recalling how he roped the actor into the movie, the filmmaker said that Reynolds did the cameo as favor.