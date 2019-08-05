close
Mon Aug 05, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 5, 2019

Mahira Khan pens heartfelt note on Indian brutalities in Kashmir

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Aug 05, 2019

Pakistan's showbiz star Mahira Khan,  who is not only a great actress but a nice human also, has  penned  a heartfelt note on the  Indian brutalities in the occupied  Kashmir, saying : "Heaven is burning and we silently weep".

Mahira - who is a favourite personality of millions belonging to every segment of society -  has raised her voice   over Iok's lockdown  as Indian authorities have imposed curfew-like restrictions in the restive region amid a massive troop buildup, suspending internet services on cellphones, as a common tactic to prevent anti-India demonstrations from being organised and stop dissemination of news.

Pakistani starlet  took to Twitter to put her share for the innocent Kashmiris and wrote:  "Have we conveniently blocked what we don’t want to address? This is beyond lines drawn on sand, it’s about innocent lives being lost! Heaven is burning and we silently weep."


