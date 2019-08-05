Mahira Khan pens heartfelt note on Indian brutalities in Kashmir

Pakistan's showbiz star Mahira Khan, who is not only a great actress but a nice human also, has penned a heartfelt note on the Indian brutalities in the occupied Kashmir, saying : "Heaven is burning and we silently weep".



Mahira - who is a favourite personality of millions belonging to every segment of society - has raised her voice over Iok's lockdown as Indian authorities have imposed curfew-like restrictions in the restive region amid a massive troop buildup, suspending internet services on cellphones, as a common tactic to prevent anti-India demonstrations from being organised and stop dissemination of news.



Pakistani starlet took to Twitter to put her share for the innocent Kashmiris and wrote: "Have we conveniently blocked what we don’t want to address? This is beyond lines drawn on sand, it’s about innocent lives being lost! Heaven is burning and we silently weep."