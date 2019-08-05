Mahira Khan pens heartfelt note on Indian brutalities in Kashmir

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan's showbiz star Mahira Khan, who is not only a great actress but a nice human also, has penned a heartfelt note on the Indian brutalities in the occupied Kashmir, saying : "Heaven is burning and we silently weep".
Mahira - who is a favourite personality of millions belonging to every segment of society - has raised her voice over Iok's lockdown as Indian authorities have imposed curfew-like restrictions in the restive region amid a massive troop buildup, suspending internet services on cellphones, as a common tactic to prevent anti-India demonstrations from being organised and stop dissemination of news.
Pakistani starlet took to Twitter to put her share for the innocent Kashmiris and wrote: "Have we conveniently blocked what we don’t want to address? This is beyond lines drawn on sand, it’s about innocent lives being lost! Heaven is burning and we silently weep."
