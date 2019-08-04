Prince Harry wishes ‘amazing wife’ Meghan Markle in heartfelt post

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is ringing in her 38th birthday with Prince Harry and Baby Archie by her side, which comes as her second birthday in the royal family.



Wishing his ladylove, the 34-year-old Duke of Sussex penned a heartfelt note for Meghan on the official Instagram account of the royal pair.

"Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure!’ - Love, H," he wrote.

The royal couple have kept all plans for the Duchess’ big day under wraps and away from the public eye.

While this comes as the first time the new mum on the block will be celebrating her birthday with Prince Archie, an insider told Fabulous Digital: “This year there will be a birthday gift from Archie and the odds are on a sepia or black and white photograph of her precious son in a solid silver frame."

One the other hand, the source also revealed the expected present that will be given to the royal lady by Harry: “Harry has a weakness for designing jewellery for Meghan, so it is expected that the royal will design another stunning piece - likely to be earrings."