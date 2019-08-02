Canadian TV series 'Mangoes' set to premiere in Pakistan

‘A Slice of Life’, an original Canadian multilingual TV show by Suhrwardy Brothers is all set to premiere in Pakistan.



The Urdu show features Adeel Suhrwardy, Khurram Suhrwardy and Maha Warsi playing main characters of Sami, Rakay and Asha, portraying the life and struggles of young individuals with South Asian background who leave their homeland to settle in Canada with big dreams and high hopes.

The show is available in four languages including Urdu, English, Punjabi and Hindi for multicultural audiences across the globe.

The six episodes series offers a look into the lives and everyday stories of new Canadians with a comedic and light-hearted tone.

Mangoes is the first Urdu language TV show produced by Pakistanis that was aired on prime time in North America.