Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs becomes first person to have NYC key to city rescinded

Sean 'Diddy' Combs received a Key to the City of New York in September 2023

Sean “Diddy” Combs continues to face repercussions for the assault of ex-girlfriend Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura.

After a harrowing video showing Diddy relentlessly assaulting his then-girlfriend surfaced, the rap mogul, 54, was made to return the ceremonial Key to New York City that he had received in September 2023 – right before the avalanche of allegations against him had come out.

According to TMZ, Diddy’s team returned the Key per the instructions of Mayor Eric Adams, who had sent the request via a letter to Diddy after seeing the video in question.

A statement via TMZ read, “This Key to the City was rescinded by Mayor Eric Adams on June 4, 2024, via a formal letter due to actions of domestic and gender-based violence committed by Mr. Combs.”

The video is question was released by CNN over a month ago, showing what appeared to be security footage from a hotel where Diddy violently shoved Cassie down and repeatedly kicked her.

His actions aligned with what Cassie – and multiple women thereafter – had alleged in their recent lawsuits against Diddy, detailing sexual and physical abuse.

Last month, Adams told PIX11 via Daily Mail that he was “deeply disturbed” by the video, and though “the committee and the team have never rescinded a key before,” this decision was a no-brainer.

Recently, Diddy also had his honorary degree from Harvard University revoked, and had to sell the majority of his stakes in the media company and television network Revolt.