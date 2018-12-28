Sara Ali Khan speaks about Pakistan, its culture

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s emerging actress Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan, has talked about Pakistan and its culture, India media reported.



In conversation with Something Haute, Sara Ali Khan, whose command in Urdu is impressive, when asked about her fans in Pakistan, she said “I don’t know much about the country itself but a lot of my family members live in Pakistan. Their culture, their fashion, their talaffuz, their khanay ka zaiqa and the way they conduct themselves is identical with ours. Our tehzeeb is the same so I don’t find it any different than the way we conduct ourselves.”

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan has been making headlines for some time. She recently made her big screen debut with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, with critics praising her work. She is now gearing up for her second film, Simbaa that released today.

She also talked about Simmba co-star Ranveer Singh, saying “Ranveer is the most talented person I have ever met.”