Must watch 10 blockbuster Pakistani dramas!

Having to currently undergo a commendable transitional phase, the local film industry continues to thrive after a significant revival.

On the contrary, the country's drama industry has always flourished tremendously after carving a distinct niche from the start. Be it classics like 'Tanhaiyan', 'Dhuwan' or 'Hawaein' from the glorious PTV eras, or the more recently produced 'Humsafar' and 'Pyarey Afzal', Pakistani dramas have with time shown considerable growth and prominence by projecting quality content having an embedded message.

While the more recent ones seem to tackle social issues and stigmas attached to societal ills, the focus of scriptwriters and drama producers has shifted to delivering content responsibly which also imparts a message to the wider audience instead of just providing entertainment.

Such dramas have gone to break unfathomable records of popularity and fame, while raking in staggering ratings simultaneously, primarily because of their gripping story, exceptional production and spell-bounding projection of real-life characters by immensely talented actors and their stellar performances.

While most of these dramas are note-worthy deserving enormous praise, there are some which top the list, of all times.

Following is a list of Pakistani dramas that have smashed records owing to their astounding popularity according to IMDb.

1. Ranjha Ranjha Kardi (2018)

Ranjha Ranjha Kardi is an odd love story of Noori played by Iqra Aziz (A street sweeper's daughter) and Bhoola played by Imran Ashraf (who is mentally challenged).

It also introduces Syed Jibran as Sahir (a local shop owner). Things take a drastic turn when, to secure her future, Noori plans to marry Sahir but he refuses.

2. Deedan (2018)

Deedan tells the story of two friends from a rural village: One girl serendipitously finds fortune in the big city while under the thumb of her husband; the other is forced to remain in the mountains in a warped family situation.

The drama stars Sanam Saeed, Mohib Mirza and Tipu Sharif in lead roles.

3. Dhuwan (1994)

Dhuwan is an action-packed story of five friends that join to form a crack team of police commandos tackling criminal activities as vigilantes in Quetta, Pakistan. The epic drama serial starred Ashir Azeem, Nabeel and Nazli Nasr.

4. Dil Mom Ka Diya (2018)

The drama orbits the story of a family where an elder brother, looks after all the siblings. He gets married to a self-centered and careless girl. Instead of acting sensibly in taking care of household duties she creates a rift with all the family members. Things get out of hand when she starts neglecting her children.

Starring Neelum Munir, Yasir Nawaz and Hira Salman, the drama is ranked at number 4 in terms of rating.

5. Suno Chanda (2018)

The famed series revolves around two people (Farhan Saeed and Iqra Aziz) who hate each other but their families want them to marry. They make some plans to cancel their wedding but eventually fall in love.

6. Pyarey Afzal (2013-2014)

Pyarey Afzal is a story of a young man who confronts his forbidden love while situation changes dramatically as things starts to unfold. It stars Hamza Ali Abbasi, Ayeza Khan, Sana Javed and Sohai Ali Abro.

7. Diyar-e-Dil (2015)

The eminent drama revolves around the splinted family issue with separated parents. The story concludes with a moral lesson regarding respect, love and care in relationships. It stars Sanam Saeed, Hareem Farooq, Osman Khalid Butt, Meekal Zulfiqar and Abid Ali.

8. Sange Mar Mar (2016)

The story focuses on the family of Gulistan Khan, a cruel man who rules his family with an iron will and wields considerable influence in the area where he lives. Lead actors include Meekal Zulfiqar, Najeeba Faiz, Uzma Hassan, Nouman Ijaz and Sania Saeed.

9. Humsafar (2011-2012)

The blockbuster drama revolves around Ashar (played by Fawad Khan) and Khirad (played by Mahira Khan) are forced to get married due to desperate circumstances. Sara (Naveen Waqar) is Ashar's childhood friend and believed she would marry Ashar. Khirad is caught within this love-triangle with other internal and external forces at play.

10. Meri Zaat Zarrae Benishan (2009)

Meri Zaat Zarrae Benishan is a story about a woman who was wrongfully accused of adultery and her daughter from the second marriage, who later finds the truth about her mother's past as she herself gets married into the same family. Starring Samiya Mumtaz, Sarwat Gillani, Samina Peerzada, Faisal Qureshi, the hit drama was quite the rage back in the day.