Niall Horan finally honours deal made with superfan years ago

Megan had predicted Niall's sold out Madison Square Garden show in 2022



Niall Horan made sure to honour a deal he had made with a fan named Megan two years ago.

Over the weekend, the former One Direction member achieved a major milestone by selling out Madison Square Garden for the first time – something Megan had predicted in a tweet back in 2022.

“Niall sell out [Madison Square Garden] I’ll be font row,” she posted on X (formerly Twitter) in 2022. Niall humbly and jokingly dismissed the idea at the time, responding, “If I could I would.”

Fast forward two years, and her prediction came true.

“Well, tonight, is the first of two sold-out shows here at the Garden and I just found out that Megan is here somewhere but she doesn’t have front-row seats,” Niall said backstage in a TikTok video released Friday. He adds, “It doesn’t feel right. Let’s see what we can do.”

The video then cut to Megan at the venue, holding up a sign that read, “I may not be in the front row--- but we both made it.”

She said, “Unfortunately, I couldn’t [get front row seats] but I’m still here and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

Just then, she was handed a letter that read, “Hello Megan! You promised you’d be front row if we sold out MSG and here we are… you’re here, but not front row. We can’t have that now can we? Hope this helps.”