Prince Andrew suffers major blow from Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie has broken her silence with her first Instagram post since missing Trooping the Colour on Saturday.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie did not appear on the famous Buckingham Palace balcony, despite many fans hoping to see the King's nieces.



On Sunday, Princess Eugenie, 34, shared her first Instagram post since missing the King's official birthday parade. In her Instagram story, she posted a new photograph of her husband Jack Brooksbank and their eldest son, August, 3, to mark Father's Day.

However, Eugenie notably left Prince Andrew out of her special family tribute, which may eventually hurt him.

The Princess of York captioned the post: "Happy Father's Day."

She later added two more photographs: one showing Jack and August walking hand-in-hand on a pebbly beach, facing away from the camera, and another featuring Ernest Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie's younger son, who celebrated his first birthday last month.

The latter post contained the caption: "We love you!!"

Last month, the sisters joined the Prince of Wales at a Buckingham Palace garden party, which many saw as a sign that the princesses could be enlisted as working royals.

However, the monarch has made it clear Beatrice and Eugenie will not become working royals, despite being permitted to support the Royal Family in a personal capacity.

Before 2020, Prince Andrew's two daughters would almost always attend Trooping the Colour with other extended Royal Family members.

However, King Charles has seemingly made it clear that he prefers a slimmed-down monarchy, with only working royals appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony.



