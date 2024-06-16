Rachel Stevens reveals 'Dancing on Ice' romance lead to 'scary' divorce

Rachel Stevens and Brendyn Hatfield became friends on Dancing on Ice in early 2022

Rachel Stevens revealed that her growing love for her Dancing on Ice partner, Brendyn Hatfield, instigated her messy divorce from her former husband, Alex Bourne.



In an interview with The Sun, the S Club 7 star admitted that she and her husband of nearly 13 years started to grow apart when she first paired with Hatfield, 38, on the ITV show in early 2022.

Stevens was going through a rough patch with her husband at the time, and she developed a friendship with Hatfield.

The former couple, who share daughters Amelia, 12, and Minnie, 9, announced their split in July 2022.

"[The split] was messy," Stevens described, adding, "I knew that we were growing apart, that I was growing apart, but I was in turmoil, because first of all my kids."

She recalled the difficult moment when she decided to confess her feelings for Hatfield in front of her then-husband, Alex Bourne.

"It was really scary, because I knew as soon as I said that, that was it," the vocalist explained.

After her split from Bourne, Stevens went public with her relationship with Hatfield in November 2023.

During the recent interview, she spoke fondly of her new partner, saying, "He’s a beautiful human. I really love him."