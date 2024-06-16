Jeremy Tepper, SiriusXM’s 'Outlaw Country' chief, musician, dead at 60

SiriusXM mourned the loss of their 'beloved member'

Jeremy Tepper, a journalist, musician, and the program director of SiriusXM’s Outlaw Country channel program director has passed away at the age of 60.

Several outlets, including Billboard, confirmed the news on Saturday, June 15, that the multi-faceted individual died due to a heart attack.

His wife of 27 years, singer-songwriter Laura Cantrell, also revealed in a social media post that her husband breath his last on Friday, June 14.

In addition, Steven Van Zandt, guitarist in Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band and founder of Underground Garage, the parent platform of Tepper’s radio show, took to X, formerly Twitter, to mourn Tepper’s death.

"Lost my good friend Jeremy Tepper last night," he began in the post.

"An incredibly tragic loss so young," Zandt continued, "He ran my Outlaw Country station on SiriusXM brilliantly."

"It is actually quite a complicated format, and he made it look easy," he expressed, adding, "Our deepest love and condolences to Laura and his family and friends."

Furthermore, SiriusXM honoured their beloved member who "profoundly influenced us with his unwavering dedication to music and innovative spirit."

"His contributions, in shaping Outlaw Country and Willie’s Roadhouse, are beyond measure," SiriusXM wrote on X, concluding, "Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this time."

Tepper is survived by his wife, Cantrell, and their daughter, Bella.