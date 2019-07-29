Mahira Khan breaks her silence on Firdous Jamal’s criticism in a heartfelt letter

One of Pakistan’s most sought-after stars Mahira Khan after getting embroiled in the news over veteran actor Firdous Jamal’s ‘sexist’ comments has finally stepped forth addressing the issue.

The 33-year-old ‘Raees’ starlet turned to Instagram penning down a stirring and powerful note regarding the debacle as she urged her followers, the industry and the world to love and be tolerant of other people and their opinions.

“We are the present. What we do and how we do it, is our future. Thank you to all those who have come out to support me- I did not ask for it and that makes it even more special,” she wrote in the letter.

“As an artist I am proud of my industry. I’m grateful to my senior artists for paving the way for people like me and so many others. I am also proud of myself. In this journey of mine, I can proudly say that I have done what I thought was right and never succumbed to what others thought was right for me. That - I will continue to do. InshAllah,” she added.

“In a world full of hate, let’s choose to love. Let’s be tolerant of other people’s opinions and let our fight be against the mindset -that a successful woman is a scary thought. No it isn’t. It’s a beautiful and empowering one. Let us stop picking on one another so that this industry and our country thrives like no other,” she continued.

“I read somewhere that ‘Stardom’ in Latin means - thank you to the fans when it was lonely. Stardom it is then! Love and Gratitude, X,” she wrote ending the note.



Last week, veteran actor Firdous Jamal had unleashed havoc after he termed the ‘Bol’ actor as ‘overaged’ and ‘lacking goof acting skills.’

Soon after, many of the insiders had stepped forth coming to defend the superstar and voicing their love and support.