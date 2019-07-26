Firdous Jamal makes blunt remarks for Mahira Khan

Pakistan’s star actress Mahira Khan has come under serious denunciation when senior actor Firdous Jamal in a morning show at a private channel commented on her being a mediocre model and not a good actress.

‘Romeo Weds Heer’ actor said, “Sorry to say, she has no skills of being a heroine, she is just a mediocre level model”.

“She is not an actress and not a heroine”, the 65-year-old veteran actor remarked about the heroine of upcoming movie ‘Superstar’.

Jamal further said, “Mahira is overaged and actresses of her age usually play the role of mothers and not the main heroine”.

However, Firdous Jamal likes ‘Gangster Gurya’ Mehwish Hayat as compared to ‘Raees’ star Mahira Khan and commented, “Mehwish Hayat is far better than Mahira khan.”



Firdous Jamal is a legend in his domain and has delivered numerous blockbuster hit dramas in the past including ‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat’, ‘Nargis’ and ‘Waris’.

On the work front, the 34-year-old ‘Bin Roye’ starlet’s upcoming film ‘Superstar’ will release this Eid-ul-Azha.