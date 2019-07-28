close
Sun Jul 28, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 28, 2019

Mahira Khan claps back at Firdous Jamal’s ‘sexist’ comments with cryptic post

Web Desk
Sun, Jul 28, 2019

In the midst of the havoc caused in the Pakistani media industry after veteran actor Firdous Jamal’s derogatory and ‘sexist’ remarks against Mahira Khan, the latter has finally broken her silence in a cryptic post.

Silencing all the hatred that has been making her way after Jamal’s comments, the 33-year-old star turned to her Instagram posting pictures of her radiating and looking ravishing as ever.

The ‘Raees’ starlet stunned in a red desi ensemble with a heavy necklace and hair tied in a bun as she captioned the photo sending off a strong message to all those criticizing her: “Desi me rollin’ they hatin’.”

View this post on Instagram

Desi me rollin’ they hatin’

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on

Jamal had earlier stated during an interview at a local show that the starlet lacks good acting skills and is ‘overaged’.

After the comments, many insiders came forth in support of the ‘Bin Roye’ star including Mawra Hocane, Osman Khalid Butt and Humayun Saeed. 



