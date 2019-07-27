Osman Khalid Butt slams Firdous Jamal over ‘sexist’ comment for Mahira Khan

Pakistani actor Osman Khalid Butt who is unquestionably the first one to raise his voice against all the wrongs in the industry, has stepped forth once again defending Mahira Khan.

The debacle unleashed after veteran actor Firdous Jamal made derogatory remarks against the 34-year-old ‘Raees’ star, over which Osman came to defend the latter while criticizing the former’s ‘sexist’ remarks.

Turning to Twitter, the 33-year-old ‘Balu Mahi’ actor stated: “If we as members of the film & television fraternity can't keep our chauvinism in check, if we keep reinforcing regressive & sexist stereotypes, how do we expect the public to treat our industry - and specifically the women in it - with respect?”

In another tweet, the outspoken actor responded to a hateful comment that criticized how flak against the starlet is usually met with intolerance from other industry members.

Osman retorted saying: “My tweet was about his ageist comments, not his opinion on her acting. But yes, meray ghar ka choola to Mahira ke aagay sar jhukaanay se chalta hai. [But yes, I earn my bread by bowing before Mahira].”

For the unversed, Jamal had stated on Friday that Mahira lacked good acting skills and is ‘overaged’ while adding that ‘Mehwish Hayat is far better than her.’

