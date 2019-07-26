Mahnoor Baloch returns to small screen after two years break

Pakistani actress Mahnoor Baloch has made her comeback on the small screen after a long break.



The ravishing beauty queen of Pakistan will be seen working along Aijaz Aslam in a telefilm ‘Apni Apni Love Story’, written by Faiza Iftikhar.

By the looks on it, the telefilm appears to be a romantic-comedy, showing Mahnoor Baloch and Aijaz Aslam falling in love.

Kashif Saleem’s directorial telefilm will also feature Azfar Rehman, Sadaf Kanwal and Aayaz Samoo.

The 49-year-old ‘Noor Bano’ star will play the love interest of veteran actor Aijaz Aslam.

Baloch was last seen in a drama serial in 2016.

Fans are delighted to see her again on the small screen in a cheerful and entertaining character.

The telefilm, ‘Apni Apni Love Story’, will be aired on Eid-ul-Azha.