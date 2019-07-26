close
Fri Jul 26, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 26, 2019

Mahnoor Baloch returns to small screen after two years break

Fri, Jul 26, 2019

Pakistani actress Mahnoor Baloch has made her comeback on the small screen after a long break.

The ravishing beauty queen of Pakistan will be seen working along Aijaz Aslam in a telefilm ‘Apni Apni Love Story’, written by Faiza Iftikhar.

By the looks on it, the telefilm appears to be a romantic-comedy, showing Mahnoor Baloch and Aijaz Aslam falling in love.

Kashif Saleem’s directorial telefilm will also feature Azfar Rehman, Sadaf Kanwal and Aayaz Samoo.

The 49-year-old ‘Noor Bano’ star will play the love interest of veteran actor Aijaz Aslam.

Baloch was last seen in a drama serial in 2016.

Fans are delighted to see her again on the small screen in a cheerful and entertaining character.

The telefilm, ‘Apni Apni Love Story’, will be aired on Eid-ul-Azha.

