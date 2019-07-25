Kim Kardashian 'deeply shocked' following allegations against Marcus Hyde

Kim Kardashian expressed that she was "deeply shocked" over the allegations following photographer Marcus Hyde, whom the celebrity has previously worked with.

The celebrity photographer has worked with the likes of Ariana Grande and Chance the Rapper and has amassed over a million followers on Instagram.

Hyde came under fire when model Sunayya Nash shared screenshots of their conversation with the photographer who was bribing her for a free photo-shoot in exchange for nude pictures. Upon her refusal, Hyde said that the shoot would cost $2,000 and told her to “find someone else. I’ll keep shooting celebs”.

Since the reveal, many women have come out share their troubling experiences with Hyde.

“I have been reading all of the messages and stories from women regarding inappropriate and inexcusable behavior of a photographer that I have worked with in the past,” Kim Kardashian shared on her Instagram stories with no mention of the accused.

She said “My own experiences have always been professional, and I am deeply shocked, saddened and disappointed to learn that other women have had very different experiences. I stand in full support of every woman’s right to not be harassed, asked or pressured to do anything they are not comfortable with.

"We cannot allow this type of behavior to go unnoticed and I applaud those who speak out," Kim said ending her statement.

Kim along with her rapper husband Kanye West were reported to have donated $25,000 to Hyde after he was involved in a deadly car crash last October.

Both of the photographer's Instagram accounts have been disabled since the outcry.