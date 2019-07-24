Marvel unveils Black Widow’s first official concept art as Natasha fights off the Taskmaster

As Marvel officially announced the ‘Black Widow’ standalone film, the makers have now revealed another treat for all those counting days for Natasha Romanoff to make it back to the MCU.

Marvel Studios’ director of visual development, Andy Park shared the first concept art for the Black Widow film on Monday on his Instagram leaving all fans ecstatic for the film's release.

“Check out the 1st reveal of the keyframe illustration I did for The Black Widow film… & TASKMASTER!!!” Park wrote on his Instagram.

The artwork features our favorite spy girl Natasha Romanoff in the midst of a fight scene with a hooded figure who is said to be the main villain of the film named Taskmaster.



The film will be ready to hit theaters by May 2, 2020 and will officially come as the beginning of Marvel’s Phase 4.