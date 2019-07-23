close
Tue Jul 23, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 23, 2019

Yasir Hussain all praises for PM Imran Khan after his White House visit

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jul 23, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the White House has the world talking including the luminaries in Pakistan like Yasir Hussian who is all praises for the premier.

Turning to Instagram, the 30-year-old actor sang praises for the prime minister while taking a dig at the President of the Untied States Donald Trump.

“Good job @imrankhan.pti pehli bar #Donaldtrump bechara dikha hi nahi . LaGta hai ab Dikhy ga bhi nahi .PAKISTAN ZINDABAD [For the first time Donald Trump could barely be seen and it looks like he won’t be seen from now on either],” read his caption.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier on Monday met the US head of state at the White House where the two leaders had discussed issues of Kashmir mediation and the peace in Afghanistan. 



Latest News

