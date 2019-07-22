Sara Ali Khan or Janhvi Kapoor get roped in beside Kartik Aaryan for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Bollywood newbies Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor entered the industry around the same time and have since then been have continuously been measured against each other.

Entertainment portals are it again as the upcoming sequel of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is now on the cards and the two actors are both getting considered for the lead role alongside Kartik Aaryan.

A source cited by Pinkvilla revealed: “The makers T-Series along with Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde want a younger cast for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and right now, the script is being finalised. They have a few options in mind. It will mostly be a pick between Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Both of them have positioned themselves really well and now, it depends on who can schedule their dates for the film."

“It's a fresh story which will have no connection to part one. The lead actress' part is a really challenging one and the makers want someone who can not only act but also look really good opposite Kartik. Once the script is finalised, they will start approaching actresses,” the source added.

Both the actors have and will be getting a chance to work with the heartthrob as Sara Ali Khan recently wrapped up her shoot with him for Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Aaj Kal’ while Janhvi has been roped in beside him for ‘Dostana 2’ which has not gone on floors yet.